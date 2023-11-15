Harris chose the Boilermakers over his other finalist, Georgia Tech . The Peach State native also held offers from the likes of Miami (FL) , LSU , Virginia Tech , Stanford , Auburn and Florida . He is the 86th ranked overall player and 23rd-best shooting guard in the class of 2024, according to Rivals.

An already stellar Purdue basketball 2024 recruiting class just got even better. Four-star combo guard Gicarri Harris commitment to the Boilermakers on Wednesday, per reports by On3 and 24/7 High School Hoops, giving Matt Painter a sixth player in the class. Of course, he is the son of former Purdue great Glenn Robinson, who won National Player of the Year in 1994 and later went on to play 10 years in the NBA.

Harris is confident and aggressive with the ball in his hands, but does not play recklessly on offense. The 6'3" combo guard can score at all three levels, while being a lethal shooter from the perimeter and can attack off the dribble. Harris will be able to play on or off the ball in West Lafayette with his mixture of playmaking and shotmaking ability.

Purdue is now set to welcome a six-man class to West Lafayette next season with Harris, four-star forwards Kanon Catchings and Raleigh Burgess, three-star guard CJ Cox and Jack Benter and three-star center Daniel Jacobsen. It is the fourth time Matt Painter has landed three or more four-star recruits during his time in West Lafayette with 2007, 2012, and 2013 being the others.

The Boilermakers will now have a crowded back court for the first time in several years next season after adding Harris to the fold. Returners Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Myles Colvin figure to take the bulk of the minutes while Harris, Cox and Benter all battle for playing time off the bench. With all of the incoming talent, there could be multiple redshirt candidates, although that will not be determined for another year.

Harris' arrival now put the Boilermakers in a bit of a tricky spot, however. Matt Painter and company are over the scholarship limit heading into the 2024-2025 campaign, which means a current Boilermaker will have to transfer at the end of the season or one of the 2024 recruits would have to go elsewhere.

That issue will become more prevalent upon the conclusion of the season and heading into the summer when the class is set to officially get to campus. For now, Purdue adds yet another talented prospect to one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in program history.