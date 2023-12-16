Purdue has landed a commitment from a second defender out of the transfer portal in as many days on Saturday as Georgia defensive end C.J. Madden announced that he will transfer to the Boilermakers. He is the 91st ranked player in the Rivals transfer portal rankings.

Madden was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022, choosing the Bulldogs over offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn and others. The Ellenwood, Georgia native spent two seasons in Athens, playing in eight games and making three total tackles for the college football powerhouse.

At 6'4", 230 pounds, Madden fits the mold of outside linebacker in Purdue's "Air Stike" defense, as he will likely join Joe Dineen's unit in West Lafayette next season. Madden joins Boston College transfer Shitta Sillah as Purdue's second commitment at the outside linebacker position out of the portal this off-season, who announced his transfer to the Boilermakers on Friday.

The Boilermakers now have six transfer portal commitments in an eight day span, with Madden and Sillah joining Joey Tanona, DJ Wingfield, Jamarius Dinkins and Corey Stewart.