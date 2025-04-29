Purdue lands Mississippi State transfer defensive back Traveon Wright

The portal push keeps rolling for Purdue football, who landed another defensive back transfer today. Former Mississippi State and Memphis defensive back Tre Wright announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on the heels of an official visit to campus.

Wright was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, where he signed with Memphis over the likes of Air Force, Georgia Southern and Northern Illinois. It was there he spent one season with current Purdue defensive backs coach Charles Clark before entering the transfer portal last off-season and landing at Mississippi State.

Wright spent one year with the Bulldogs, appearing in one game as a redshirt freshman, before hitting the portal once again to reunite with Clark, this time in West Lafayette.

The Boilermakers have hit the portal hard in the secondary, with Wright becoming the 10th portal addition on the back end of the defense for Barry Odom and company, joining Crew Wakley, Tahj Ra-El, Ryan Turner, Chalil Cummings, An'Darius Coffey, Tony Grimes, Richard Toney, Ryan Turner, and Chad Brown.

Wright also becomes the 21st portal addition for the Boilermakers this spring, joining fellow defensive reinforcements Sanders Ellis, Marcus Moore, Ian Jeffries, Cummings, and Coffey, among others.