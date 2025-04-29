Purdue lands Nebraska transfer punter Jack McCallister

Purdue now has its punter. Former Washington and Nebraska punter Jack McCallister announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Tuesday afternoon, which comes on the heels of a visit to West Lafayette over the weekend.

McCallister began his career at Washington, where he spent three years as the team's starter at the position. He had his best year as a redshirt junior in 2024, punting 42 times for an average of 43.0 yards, which was a career-high. He also had nine punts of 50+ yards and pinned 15 punts inside the opponent 20-yard line, both of which were career-best marks as well.

McCallister transferred to Nebraska earlier this off-season, but after spending the spring in Lincoln, he re-entered the portal and has now landed at Purdue with special teams coordinator James Shibest.

Shibest has now locked in two specialist spots this spring with portal additions, as McCallister joins former Georgia long snapper Luke Raab. McCallister will join a punter unit that also currently has Sam Dubwig and Bennett Boehnlein in it.

Purdue continues its tear on the portal recruiting grounds, netting its 49th transfer commitment of the off-season and 19th during the spring window. McCallister joins the likes of Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State), Marcus Moore (Bowling Green), Jude McCoskey (Tulane), Corey Smith (Tulsa), Chalil Cummings (Memphis), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn), Ryan Browne (North Carolina), Ian Jeffries (Arkansas State), Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III (Georgia), Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky), Marc Nave (Kentucky), Breylon Charles (North Texas), Marques Easley and Luke Raab (Georgia), and David Washington (Utah) in the latter group.