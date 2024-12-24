Purdue lands UNLV OL transfer Jalen St. John

Purdue has added some reinforcements in the trenches, as former UNLV offensive tackle Jalen St. John has signed with the Boilermakers out of the transfer portal. A source confirmed On3’s report to Boiler Upload.

St. John becomes one of the most highly-regarded transfers for the Boilermakers this cycle, after being a standout in Las Vegas over the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound St. John started all 14 games at left tackle for the Rebels this season, earning All-Mountain West Conference honors for his play protecting Hajj-Malik Williams’ blindside. He allowed just two sacks in 877 blocking snaps, holding a 70.1 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus. It was his second straight season holding down left tackle for Vance Vice after having transferred in from Arkansas prior to the 2023 season.

St. John’s arrival is much needed for the Boilermakers, who have lost all five of their offensive line starters from last season. Gus Hartwig, Marcus Mbow and Corey Stewart are all pursuing professional options, while DJ Wingfield and Mahamane Moussa entered the transfer portal.

St. John also becomes the third UNLV offensive lineman to follow Barry Odom and Vance Vice to Purdue, joining Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari. He is also the 10th commitment out of the portal this cycle, along with the likes of Malachi Singleton, EJ Colson, Tahj Ra-El, Christian Moore, and Alex Sanford.