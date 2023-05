Purdue’s linebacker unit took a hit on Wednesday as redshirt senior inside linebacker Jacob Wahlberg entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.

Wahlberg spent four seasons in West Lafayette before his transfer announcement. He played in 28 games over the last three years, being credited with 47 total tackles and two interceptions.

The fifth-year linebacker was expected to compete for one of the two starting inside linebacker spots in Purdue’s new defense. Now, he will search for greener pastures elsewhere.

Purdue now has a thin inside linebacker room under the direction of Kevin Kane. OC Brothers, Yanni Karlaftis and Clyde Washington are the only players with experience at the position. Redshirt freshman Domanick Moon and true freshman Owen Davis are the only other scholarship players at inside linebacker heading into summer workouts.