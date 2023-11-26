The portal departures just keep on coming for Purdue a day after the regular season finale. Linebacker OC Brothers announced Sunday that he plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Brothers transferred to Purdue prior to the 2021 season and spent three years with the Boilermakers before his announcement.

Brothers played in 28 games with Purdue over those three seasons, racking up 73 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks during his time in West Lafayette. In 2023, he totaled 19 tackles, with five tackles for loss and two sacks in six games before his season was cut short due to injury.

Prior to getting hurt, Yanni Karlaftis had leapfrogged Brothers on the depth chart and spent the majority of the season as Kevin Kane's starting middle linebacker. Karlaftis and Clyde Washington are the two returning inside linebackers with experience for Purdue, along with freshman Owen Davis and Domanick Moon.

Brothers will now look to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere.