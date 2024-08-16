After last year's trek to Arkansas where Purdue lost in overtime to kick off a season that ended at the National Championship game, Purdue will head back out on the road for a charity exhibition game.



This time Purdue will be traveling to Omaha, Nebraska to take on Big East power Creighton.



According to Purdue's release, the game will again support local fundraising efforts:



"The game will benefit the United Way of the Midlands Disaster Relief Fund after destructive tornadoes ravaged Omaha and surrounding areas on April 26th, 2024. The tornadoes, including Nebraska's first EF-4 tornado in almost 10 years, caused an estimate 2.1 billion dollars worht of damage."



Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET, on Monday, August 26th.



"We are excited to be traveling to Creighton and playing the Bluejays for a great cause to start our season," Matt Painter said in Purdue's release.



"Coming off a trip to the National Championship game, Coach Painter will once again have one of the best teams in the country," Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said of hosting Purdue.



Both teams will likely enter the season as top-20 teams. Purdue advanced to the National Championship game last year while Creighton advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four seasons.



Creighton returns three of their top-six scorers, including one of the best defensive big men in the country, Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was a target of Matt Painter in high school.



The two teams have met just once previously, a Purdue victory in 1961.