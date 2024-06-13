A rising prospect in the 2025 recruiting class saw Matt Painter and Purdue enter the mix as one of the latest to extend him an offer on Wednesday night. The Boilermakers offered four-star small forward Nikolas Khamenia, as he sees his stock continue to soar on the recruiting trail.

Khamenia is the No. 40 player in the new Rivals150 released on Wednesday, holding other offers from the likes of Kansas, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Tennessee, UCLA, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Louisville and others.

Last week, Khamenia was teammates with Purdue freshman center Daniel Jacobsen in the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, where the pair took home Team USA's seventh straight gold medal in the event. During Team USA's run to gold, Khamenia averaged 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists per game, while shooting 38.5% from three-point range.

The 6-foot-8 wing/forward is a knockdown shooter that can create for himself and others off the dribble, while also being a threat in transition with his length and athleticism. He has active hands on the defensive end of the floor and offers some versatility, with the ability to guard multiple positions.

Purdue has been selective in offering 2025 prospects due to scholarship limits, with Khamenia now joining four-stars Trent Sisley and Braylon Mullins, along with Antione West Jr. as the Boilermakers' top targets in a still empty recruiting class.