As the official opening of the transfer portal nears, Purdue is already extending offers to now portal-bound prospects. One of the first to receive an offer from the Boilermakers is North Dakota offensive tackle Easton Kilty.

Kilty was a mainstay at left tackle for North Dakota in 2023, but previously played right guard and right tackle the previous three seasons. This fall, the 6'5", 305-pound tackle had his best year to date, with a pass blocking grade of 84.9 and an overall offensive grade of 83.0, per Pro Football Focus. For his career, Kilty has allowed just four sacks in 1,286 pass blocking snaps at the FCS level.

The redshirt junior entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday and has already seen an influx of interest head his way. Kilty holds a growing list of offers that includes North Carolina State, Mississippi State, Boston College, Oklahoma State, Auburn and Texas Tech.

Kilty will be one of the many offensive linemen Purdue will likely pursue out of the transfer portal this off-season as Ryan Walters and Marcus Johnson look to build depth in the trenches.