 GoldandBlack - Jaden Ivey's game-winner nets Purdue a huge win at No. 15 Ohio State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-19 19:46:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Jaden Ivey's game-winner nets Purdue a huge win at No. 15 Ohio State

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Jaden Ivey's three-pointer with five seconds left scored Purdue yet another big-time road win.

The freshman's triple with five seconds left secured the Boilermakers a 67-66 win at No. 15 Ohio State Tuesday night.

After trailing by as many as 11 in the first half, Purdue rallied to lead twice in the final six-and-a-half minutes.

Sasha Stefanovic's three with 52.5 seconds to play tied it after Ohio State led by five a minute earlier.

Aaron Wheeler blocked Justin Ahrens' three with less than 30 seconds to play, cementing a clutch Purdue stop.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}