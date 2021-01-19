GoldandBlack - Jaden Ivey's game-winner nets Purdue a huge win at No. 15 Ohio State

Jaden Ivey's game-winner nets Purdue a huge win at No. 15 Ohio State
Jaden Ivey's three-pointer with five seconds left scored Purdue yet another big-time road win.
The freshman's triple with five seconds left secured the Boilermakers a 67-66 win at No. 15 Ohio State Tuesday night.
After trailing by as many as 11 in the first half, Purdue rallied to lead twice in the final six-and-a-half minutes.
Sasha Stefanovic's three with 52.5 seconds to play tied it after Ohio State led by five a minute earlier.
Aaron Wheeler blocked Justin Ahrens' three with less than 30 seconds to play, cementing a clutch Purdue stop.
