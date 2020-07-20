Editor note: GoldandBlack.com had started a 12-1 countdown of Purdue's "toughest" 2020 games a few weeks ago. Since then, the Big Ten announced it wasn't going to play non-conference games. Instead, a 10-game, conference only schedule is planned. With that, GoldandBlack.com will just look at the other Big Ten West foes--along with Indiana--Purdue seems certain to play.

MORE: Illinois

No team in the nation experienced a fall from grace as precipitous as Northwestern in 2019.

The Wildcats went from 9-5 (8-1 Big Ten) and West Division champs in 2018 to 3-9 (1-8) and last place in 2019. The biggest culprit to the fall: A moribund offense. How bad was it last season? NU averaged only 297 yards and 16 points, scoring 15 points or fewer seven times. The passing game was especially abysmal, ranking as the least-efficient in the nation. The Wildcats averaged just nine yards per completion and had only six touchdown passes with 15 picks. NU averaged a paltry 4.5 yards per throw. You get the picture.

Inconsistent quarterback play was at the crux of the issue, as NU used four with mixed results in 2019. Touted Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson is back after a disappointing debut, but Indiana grad transfer Peyton Ramsey may be the guy. He better be. Ramsey, a coach's son, hit 66 percent of his passes for 6,581 yards with 42 touchdowns at Indiana. He also ran for 832 yards and 14 TDs. Now, the bad news: He tossed 23 picks in his three seasons in Bloomington.



Yes, Bennett Skowronek transferred to Notre Dame, but there still is a good set of wideouts to throw to led by Riley Lees. And the line is stout, as well, with senior left tackle Rashawn Slater the name to know. There also is no shortage of proven running backs: Drake Anderson, Evan Hull and Isaiah Bowser, who is the best of the trio and a potential star as he comes off a knee injury.

While the offense has issues, the defense looks solid coming off a season in which NU ranked No. 25 in the nation overall in defense and yielded more than 24 points only four times in 2019. Check this out: Six of the top seven and nine of the top 11 tacklers return. The best unit? It's the linebackers, led by Paddy Fisher. The NU stalwart is flanked by fellow seniors Blake Gallagher and Chris Bergin.

The secondary also teems with promise, as three starters are back paced by safety Travis Whillock and corner Cam Ruiz. But the unit needs to generate more picks; it had just three in 2019.

While the back seven looks good, the line has work to do with three of four starters gone, including star end Joe Gaziano.