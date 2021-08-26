Jack Plummer named Purdue's Week 1 starting quarterback

Purdue has decided on a starting quarterback at the end of a competition that Jeff Brohm called "extremely close."

Jack Plummer will start next weekend's 2021 opener vs. Oregon State in Ross-Ade Stadium. The redshirt junior came out ahead in a training camp battle with fifth-year seniors Aidan O'Connell and Austin Burton.

"I think he's earned it," Brohm said after practice on Thursday. "He's worked extremely hard. He has good leadership skills. He wants to win and he wants to put in the work. His teammates respect him. He fought, competed and battled for the job.

"At the same time, we feel like we have a capable quarterback room and Coach (Brian) Brohm does a great job with those guys. We have numerous guys who can go in at any point."

But Plummer gets first crack, bringing to an apparent conclusion another pre-season quarterback derby around Purdue. Plummer will be the third different quarterback to start the season opener in three years, as Elijah Sindelar got the call in 2019 and O'Connell in 2020.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Plummer has improved as a passer and also brings a better-than-you-think ability to run the ball.

"Jack's done a good job becoming more consistent making good decisions and accurate throws," Brohm said. "He without question is a great leader who wants to win, and cares, whose teammates respect him.

"He gives us some athleticism as well, which he has to utilize when he's out there, whether it's a designed run or a scramble that has to happen to get some yards or buy some time to make a play."

And it's that mobility that may have been the difference in what was a close quarterback derby.

"That's a plus for Jack, that he does have some athleticism and he can extend plays," Brohm said. "He has the ability to do that, and he has to do that. I've told him that numerous times, that, 'We have to get four to six carries out of you a game whether they're designed runs or they're scrambles. You have to get us yards and make positive plays.'

"In today's college football, to have balance, I think you have to have some type of threat at the quarterback position and he's done a good job this fall camp with some of the things we're doing."

Jeff Brohm, who said last night on his radio show that he had selected a No. 1 quarterback, has stated he may use two signal-callers, so there could still be opportunities for O'Connell or Burton to see action this season.



Plummer has gone 2-7 in his nine career starts. He lost a training camp battle with O'Connell last season but ended up starting the final three games after O'Connell was lost for the season with a toe injury.

In 2019, Plummer assumed command from an injured Sindelar and started six games before an ankle injury vs. Nebraska ended Plummer's season and required surgery. That cleared the path for O’Connell to start the final three games of 2019.

Plummer has thrown for 2,541 career yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, hitting 63.6 percent of his passes in 10 career games.