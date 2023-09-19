Despite falling short against Syracuse on Saturday night, Purdue got some good news on the recruiting trail. Just three days after his game day visit to West Lafayette, three-star 2024 safety Ty Hudkins committed to the Boilermakers.

"The coaches. Just the coaches energy, the way they coach, their enthusiasm and they love the game. That's what really made me pull the trigger and commit," Hudkins told Boiler Upload after his commitment.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native had initially committed to Northwestern in late June, but after the abrupt end of Pat Fitzgerald's tenure in Evanston, Hudkins reopened his recruitment earlier this month. Purdue moved quickly on the former Wildcat commit and will now add him to the 2024 recruiting class.

Hudkins first received an offer from the Boilermakers in early June after a standout showing during one of Purdue's summer camps. He also held offers from aforementioned Northwestern, along with Minnesota, Tulane, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and others.