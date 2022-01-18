Purdue position review: Quarterbacks

While the new year has begun, GoldandBlack.com is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Purdue's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations.

Next up, the quarterbacks, which turned into a position of strength with the emergence of Aidan O'Connell. It also was a resourceful position, with Jeff Brohm finding value in three signal-callers. Still, without O'Connell's emergence, this season would have taken on a much different look.

