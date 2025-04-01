Purdue practice videos: Malachi Singleton, EJ Colson and Darin Hinshaw

After Purdue’s spring practice on Thursday morning, quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw, quarterbacks Malachi Singleton and EJ Colson meet with the media to discuss the ongoing quarterback battle in West Lafayette.

