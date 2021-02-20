GoldandBlack - Purdue pulls away from Nebraska down the stretch

PDF: Purdue-Nebraska stats

Led by freshman Jaden Ivey's 15 points and key plays In the second half from veterans Aaron Wheeler and Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue outlasted a spunky Nebraska team, 75-58, Saturday evening.

Stefanovic made four three-pointers — his first four since returning from COVID — In the span of less than five minutes In the final eight minutes to blow the game open after Wheeler's seven second-half points prior had given the Boilermakers some cushion.

The Boilermakers used a 21-4 run mid-second half to turn the game on its side after Nebraska led early in the second half.

Purdue surged to an 11-point lead with three minutes left in the first half, but Nebraska made three threes in the final 1:42 and closed on a 10-2 run to narrow the Boilermaker lead to just 40-37.

More to come ...