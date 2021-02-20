GoldandBlack - Purdue pulls away from Nebraska down the stretch

Purdue pulls away from Nebraska down the stretch
Led by freshman Jaden Ivey's 15 points and key plays In the second half from veterans Aaron Wheeler and Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue outlasted a spunky Nebraska team, 75-58, Saturday evening.
Stefanovic made four three-pointers — his first four since returning from COVID — In the span of less than five minutes In the final eight minutes to blow the game open after Wheeler's seven second-half points prior had given the Boilermakers some cushion.
The Boilermakers used a 21-4 run mid-second half to turn the game on its side after Nebraska led early in the second half.
Purdue surged to an 11-point lead with three minutes left in the first half, but Nebraska made three threes in the final 1:42 and closed on a 10-2 run to narrow the Boilermaker lead to just 40-37.
More to come ...
