Purdue QB Michael Alaimo is in the transfer portal

Purdue sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo is in the transfer portal.

Alaimo was part of the Boilermakers' 2020 recruiting class. He redshirted that season and saw action in one game in 2021, at UConn. Alaimo leaves campus having never attempted a pass.

Earlier this offseason, Purdue saw quarterback Jack Plummer transfer to Cal.



Alaimo's departure leaves Austin Burton as the only other veteran quarterback on Purdue's roster beyond projected starter Aidan O'Connell. Burton arrived at Purdue in 2020 from UCLA, not playing a snap that season. He played in seven games in 2021, serving mostly as a designated runner. Burton completed 5-of-7 passes for 44 yards last year and ran 13 times for 38 yards.



True freshman Brady Allen has enrolled and will go through spring drills with an eye on likely redshirting.

The other quarterbacks on the roster are walk-ons: Kyle Adams, Jack Albers, Christian Gelov and Andrew Hobson. Purdue has a commitment from four-star 2023 quarterback Rickie Collins.



Purdue begins spring drills on Monday.

Alaimo is the 13th Boilermaker to jump into the portal in 2021-22.

Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore, QB Jack Plummer, LB Robert McWilliams, DE Dontay Hunter, OL Dave Monnot, S Elijah Ball, DT Jeff Marks, DT Anthony Watts, LB Khali Saunders, DT Bryce Austin, CB Anthony Romphf and RB Ja'Quez Cross enter the portal in 2021-22, in addition to Alaimo.