Purdue RBs in NFL draft

You have to go back to 1998 to find the last time a Purdue running back was picked in the NFL draft.



Way back then, Edwin Watson went in the seventh round to the Packers. Twenty-three drafts have come and gone since then.

Purdue has a solid running back in the NFL now: Raheem Mostert, who entered the league as a free agent in 2015 and is currently with the Dolphins. Mostert spent most of his time at Purdue as a wideout.



The Boilermakers could break their running back draft drought this year. Zander Horvath is viewed as a draftable player by many NFL watchers. If he's selected, it likely would be in the later rounds.