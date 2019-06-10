More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

After hosting Marcus Harper for an official visit this past weekend, Purdue's one of three finalists for the Rivals.com three-star offensive lineman and top-10 player in Illinois.

The guard from Simeon Academy in Chicago said he's narrowed his list to Purdue, Oregon and Iowa State, with a decision to come on his birthday, June 27.

"Definitely academics, but also making sure it's like a family," Harper said of his criteria for that eventual decision. "That's really important to me, and important that it's not forced, but that it's genuine, from the bottom of your heart. You have to be comfortable with everyone on the staff and feel like you can go talk to any coach at any time about any issue good or bad."