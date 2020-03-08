Purdue hosted what may have been its biggest recruiting event of the spring this weekend, as a slew of prospects from the 2021 and 2022 classes visited unofficially for the Boilermaker program's junior day.

The group included both of Purdue's standing '21 commitments, two of Its top in-state offensive line targets, three Rivals.com four-star out-of-state prospects, perhaps the Boilermakers' top running back target and perhaps the state of Indiana's top two prospects In the 2022 class — Brady Allen and Joe Strickland.

GoldandBlack.com will have more this week on the visit weekend, but here's a look at (most of) those who visited.