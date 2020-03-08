Purdue Recruiting Roundup: A big visit weekend for football, basketball
Purdue hosted what may have been its biggest recruiting event of the spring this weekend, as a slew of prospects from the 2021 and 2022 classes visited unofficially for the Boilermaker program's junior day.
The group included both of Purdue's standing '21 commitments, two of Its top in-state offensive line targets, three Rivals.com four-star out-of-state prospects, perhaps the Boilermakers' top running back target and perhaps the state of Indiana's top two prospects In the 2022 class — Brady Allen and Joe Strickland.
GoldandBlack.com will have more this week on the visit weekend, but here's a look at (most of) those who visited.
CLASS OF 2022
PURDUE HOSTS TOP 2022 PROSPECT
Purdue basketball hosted for an unofficial visit this weekend top-50 2022 prospect Colin Smith of Dallas St. Mark's.
The 6-foot-7 wing is ranked 57th nationally by Rivals.com in the sophomore class.
Smith is a high school teammate of top Purdue 2021 target Harrison Ingram, who officially visited Purdue last week.
Purdue landed its first Class of 2021 commitment last week, too, when top-50 big man Caleb Furst started the Boilermaker class off.
