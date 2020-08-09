Purdue posted an official football roster on its website on Sunday morning. And there was one notable name missing: Viktor Beach.

The absence of the redshirt junior center isn't a surprise. The 6-4, 305-pound Beach had battled back injuries for over a year. Beach opened 2019 as the team's No. 1 center and started the first five games, but his back didn't hold out. This after he missed most of 2019 spring football with the bad back.



Sam Garvin, a junior, started the final seven games of 2019. The Indiana transfer figures to be the No. 1 center in 2020. His backup? Stay tuned.



Also missing are redshirt freshman linebacker Crishawn Long, who because of injury barely got on the practice field after signing with the Class of 2019.

Purdue had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the 2019 season.



Last week, sophomore wideout Rondale Moore opted out.



All of the members of the Class of 2020 are accounted for.

Purdue opened training camp on Friday. Its first game is Sept. 5 at Michigan.

