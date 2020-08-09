 Purdue University Boilermakers | 2020 football roster
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-09 11:33:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue releases official 2020 football roster

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Purdue 2020 roster

Purdue posted an official football roster on its website on Sunday morning. And there was one notable name missing: Viktor Beach.

The absence of the redshirt junior center isn't a surprise. The 6-4, 305-pound Beach had battled back injuries for over a year. Beach opened 2019 as the team's No. 1 center and started the first five games, but his back didn't hold out. This after he missed most of 2019 spring football with the bad back.

Sam Garvin, a junior, started the final seven games of 2019. The Indiana transfer figures to be the No. 1 center in 2020. His backup? Stay tuned.

Also missing are redshirt freshman linebacker Crishawn Long, who because of injury barely got on the practice field after signing with the Class of 2019.

Purdue had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the 2019 season.

Last week, sophomore wideout Rondale Moore opted out.

All of the members of the Class of 2020 are accounted for.

Purdue opened training camp on Friday. Its first game is Sept. 5 at Michigan.

2020 True Freshmen
No. Name, Pos. Ht/Wt.

1

Michael Alaimo, QB

6-4/215

92

Bryce Austin, DT

6-2/310

34

Ryan Brandt, S

6-1/210

79

Jared Bycznski, OL

6-5/305

6

Maliq Carr, WR

6-5/225

71

Nalin Fox, OL

6-5/295

53

Gus Hartwig, OL

6-5/305

98

Greg Hudgins, DE

6-4/280

44

Kydran Jenkins, LB

6-1/255

54

Josh Kaltenberger, OL

6-5/285

31

Sanoussi Kane, S

6-0/200

54

Ben Kreul, LB

6-3/235

14

Marcellus Moore, WR

5-8/160

7

Tirek Murphy, RB

5-10/215

27

Anthony Romphf, CB

6-0/180

35

Antonio Stevens, S

6-2/190

81

Collin Sullivan, WR

6-2/200

42

Clyde Washington, LB

6-3/220

2

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, WR

6-2/180
Transfers
No. Name, Pos. (former school) Ht./Wt.

17

Austin Burton, QB (UCLA)

6-2/200

25

Tyler Coyle, LB/DB (UConn)

6-2/215

13

Geovonte' Howard, CB (JC)

6-0/190

17

D.J. Johnson, S (Iowa)

6-0/180

69

Greg Long, OL (UTEP)

6-4/295

15

DaMarcus Mitchell, LB (JC)

6-3/260

