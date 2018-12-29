Analysis ($): 3-2-1 | Wrap Video | Stat Blast

PDF: Purdue-Belmont statistics

There have been moments in which Purdue has had to take its point guard, Nojel Eastern, off the floor in high-leverage situations, out of concern over his well-known foul-shooting difficulties.

Yet, on Saturday, there was the sophomore, making six straight, in the final seven-and-a-half minutes of Purdue’s authoritative, then nerve-wracking, 73-62 win over Belmont.

His classmate, Matt Haarms, was just moved to a role coming off the bench, after his ascension to the starting five after an excellent debut season yielded uneven results.

Yet, it was Haarms standing at the end as arguably the game’s most influential player, even after All-American Carsen Edwards led all scorers with 24 points.

For neither sophomore, Eastern or Haarms, has this season been a straight line upward as hoped, but in the Boilermakers’ non-conference finale, in one way or another, both peaked.

Purdue dominated Belmont for 30 minutes, behind suffocating defense against one of college basketball’s better offensive teams, but a mini-meltdown cracked the door for the Bruins, wo used their backcourt pressure to frazzle Purdue and cut a 22-point second-half deficit down to just nine with 7:31 to go.

It was then that Eastern first was sent to the foul line, in the one-and-one.

Last season, Eastern made less than 42 percent of his four-dozen foul shots.

After an off-season spent seeking solutions, he missed 12 of his first 15 this season.

He stepped to the line, and made the first, then the second.

Less than a minute later, with Belmont now within eight, he was fouled again, again a one-and-one.

He stepped to the line, and made the first, then the second.

Finally, with a minute and 19 seconds left and Belmont still hovering around, within eight, Eastern was fouled again.

He stepped to the line, and made the first, then the second, this time in the double-bonus.

“I don’t let the criticism get me down or the circumstances, no matter how many I miss prior,” Eastern said. “Today was the day we needed the free throws. I tried to lock in and have confidence at the line.”



