Purdue's Aaron Wheeler looking to shake off last season's struggles
There's not a player on Purdue's roster who could use the reset that comes with this season more than Aaron Wheeler, the junior forward who's coming off a maddeningly difficult sophomore season and now looking to find his way back to his high-level form of the season prior.
"I guess I just got into a slump and couldn't get out of it," Wheeler said of last season. "... I haven't lost confidence in myself. I know I'm capable, a better shooter than that. I'm just looking to proving myself again."
Shooting is only part of it.
Wheeler believes he provided value for the Boilermakers defensively and as a rebounder a year ago. But the jump-shooting was the most front-facing of his roles for Purdue and the area where he showed so much promise as a redshirt freshman during the Boilermakers' Big Ten championship season and Elite Eight run two seasons ago.
