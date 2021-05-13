 GoldandBlack - Purdue's Big Ten schedule breakdown released
A season in which Purdue hopes to credibly vie for a Big Ten championship will Include just one meeting apiece with anticipated fellow contenders Michigan State, Ohio State and Maryland.

The Boilermakers' Big Ten scheduling assignments, released Thursday, show Purdue hosting Maryland and Ohio State for single-play games and traveling to Michigan State for another.

Purdue's three other single-play opponents are Nebraska (home) and Minnesota and Penn State (road), the latter two making for a bit of a more manageable road schedule next season, as both programs are rebooting under new coaches after difficult seasons.

Purdue will face Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin both home and away.

The Boilermakers placed fourth in the league last season as the league's youngest team. They're now perceived as a top-five to top-10 level of team nationally heading into next season and could be the preseason favorite in the conference, with Ohio State and also likely to draw such sentiment, as well.

