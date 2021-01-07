Purdue fifth-year senior safety Brennan Thieneman will not be back in 2021, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

An NCAA waiver passed last fall permitted seniors to come back in 2021 due to the pandemic, which caused a disjointed season. Purdue fifth-year senior wideout Jackson Anthrop will be back. He's the only known Boilermaker senior who will return.



The 6-1, 210-pound Thieneman finished fourth on the team last season in tackles with 33. He leaves Purdue having made 116 career tackles. He played in 42 games and made 17 starts.



Thieneman arrived at Purdue from Guerin Catholic High in Noblesville in 2016 as a walk-on. He became a starter this final two seasons in West Lafayette, taking the place of older brother Jake at the free safety spot.

Thieneman earned his degree in construction engineering in December 2020.

