Fletcher Loyer is trying to be aggressive. He's attacking left, but Michigan State sees it and for one of the only times that game, they trap the ball handler successfully and Loyer is in trouble. There's three defenders, a tight space, and nowhere to get rid of the ball. That's not entirely true. The ball has a place to go. It gets knocked away and up and Jaden Akins is taking it the other way for Michigan State.



It's getting late in the second half when Loyer picks himself off the floor. It's his only turnover of the game. For some true freshman, that'd be enough to jar their confidence.



But not Fletcher Loyer. You see, I've been around Loyer all season now. I talked to him before his first game, and I'm talking to him after this last game. A lot has happened since then, before the season to now, a lot has changed.



But not Fletcher Loyer. He hasn't changed one single bit. He'd be boring, Mr. Confident, if he weren't so damn good.

