GoldandBlack - Purdue's frontcourt brings more questions than answers

It's been years since Purdue's had reason to wonder about Its depth at the center position, as the A.J. Hammons-Isaac-Haas-Caleb Swanigan trio gave way to the Haas-Swanigan tandem, then Haas-Matt Haarms and then last year's tandem of Williams and Haarms.

Haarms' transfer in the spring left the Boilermakers, though, with a void, with unproven — if not downright raw — young players hoping to step in: Sophomore Emmanuel Dowuona and freshman Zach Edey, players who each came to Purdue from outside the United States who arrived at Purdue with shared experiences — or rather, shared inexperience — as neither of them played organized basketball for more than a few years prior to signing with Purdue.

Both bring considerable physical ability.

Dowuona big and powerful and probably the most athletic big man Purdue's had in years. Edey is 7-foot-3, pushing 300 pounds.

Both are raw, though, and so Purdue's message has focused on simplicity.