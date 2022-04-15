Purdue S/LB commit Winston Berglund has 'real mean streak to him'

Purdue got the first of what it hopes will be several in-state commitments when Carmel's Winston Berglund committed on Friday.

Berglund is a three-star prospect who plays safety for what is annually one of the top program's in the state. And he had an impressive list of early offers that included, Michigan, South Carolina, Boston College, Northwestern and Wake Forest, among others.



The 6-2, 208-pound Berglund is Purdue's second commitment in the Class of 2023, joining Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Carmel head coach John Hebert, who played offensive line at Purdue in the late 1980s/early 1990s, to get the low-down on Berglund.

