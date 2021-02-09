GoldandBlack - Purdue's NCAA Tournament résumé

Purdue's NCAA Tournament résumé
THE BASICS
Record: 13-7
Big Ten Record: 8-5
Splits: 8-1 (home) | 3-5 (road) | 2-1(neutral)
NET Ranking: 24
Rankings: AP: 24 | Coaches 25
Other Rankings: KenPom: 22 | Sagarin: 22
Strength of Schedule: ESPN: 9 | KenPom: 8
(Note: The committee uses its own SoS metric.)
QUAD 1 - 1-30 (HOME); 1-50 (NEUTRAL); 1-75 (ROAD) — 4-6
Wins
6 Ohio State (Home)
6 Ohio State (Road)
29 Penn State (Home)
48 Indiana (Road)
Losses
3 Michigan (Home)
4 Illinois (Road)
10 Iowa (Road)
26 Rutgers (Road)
43 Maryland (Road)
46 Clemson (Neutral)
QUAD 2 - 31-75 (HOME); 51-100 (NEUTRAL); 76-135 (ROAD) — 5-0
Wins
43 Maryland (Home)
51 Minnesota (Home)
72 Notre Dame (Neutral)
91 Michigan State (Road)
92 Liberty (Neutral)
QUAD 3 - 76-160 (HOME); 101-200 (NEUTRAL); 136-240 (ROAD) — 2-1
Wins
85 Northwestern (Home)
123 Indiana State (Home)
Losses
147 Miami (Fla.) (Road)
QUAD 4 - 161+ (HOME); 201+ (NEUTRAL); 241+ (ROAD) — 2-0
Wins
232 Valparaiso (Home)
253 Oakland (Home)
BRACKETOLOGY
Purdue Is regarded as highly as a 3 seed by some prognosticators — according to Bracket Matrix's compilations — and as low as a 7.
NCAA.com (2/7): 5 seed
CBS Sports (2/8): 7 seed
ESPN.com (2/9): 5 seed
Delphi Bracketology (2/5): 5 seed
USA Today (2/9): 7 seed
Bracket Matrix Composite: 5 seed
Bracket Matrix Average: 5.72
BOTTOM LINE
Purdue's sitting pretty, thanks in large part to a regular season sweep of Ohio State, who's trending toward being a No. 1 seed.
Road wins will still carry considerable weight with the Selection Committee, and the Boilermakers' run of consecutive wins at Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State put them in the field, probably to stay.
It would likely require a bit of a meltdown at this point for Purdue to miss the field, and with a schedule that was front-loaded with most of its most daunting games, and the Big Ten's gravitational pull working in the Boilermakers' favor, Purdue is clearly playing more for seeding now than it is its actual place in the most unique Big Dance ever.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.