GoldandBlack - Purdue's NCAA Tournament résumé

Purdue Is regarded as highly as a 3 seed by some prognosticators — according to Bracket Matrix's compilations — and as low as a 7.

Purdue's sitting pretty, thanks in large part to a regular season sweep of Ohio State, who's trending toward being a No. 1 seed.

Road wins will still carry considerable weight with the Selection Committee, and the Boilermakers' run of consecutive wins at Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State put them in the field, probably to stay.

It would likely require a bit of a meltdown at this point for Purdue to miss the field, and with a schedule that was front-loaded with most of its most daunting games, and the Big Ten's gravitational pull working in the Boilermakers' favor, Purdue is clearly playing more for seeding now than it is its actual place in the most unique Big Dance ever.