GoldandBlack - Purdue's non-conference schedule finalized

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 13:18:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Purdue's non-conference schedule finalized

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue coach Matt Painter
Matt Painter's team's non-conference schedule has been finalized. (Purdue)

The arduous process of compiling a non-conference schedule on weeks notice is complete for Purdue, as It formalized a Dec. 1 visit from Oakland to complete the seven-game sIate.

It remains to be seen when the 20-game Big Ten schedule may be released.

Purdue will open the season In Melbourne, Fla. The Cancun Challenge was moved to Florida and renamed the Space Coast Challenge. A game vs. Illinois State became a game vs. Liberty. The second game will still bring either Mississippi State or Clemson.

Oakland's visit Dec. 1 will serve as Purdue's home opener and will join Valparaiso and Indiana State on the Boilermakers' home schedule.

The two marquee games for Purdue of the pre-Big Ten season will be a Dec. 8 trip to Miami for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and a Dec. 19 trip to Indianapolis to meet Notre Dame in what's likely to be the last Crossroads Classic.

COVID-19 shuffling cost Purdue a neutral-site game with nationally ranked West Virginia and what would have likely been a home game against a Big EAST opponent in the Gavitt Games, which were called off.

Due to circumstance, this will likely be the first time since 2010 that Purdue will not have a ranked team as part of its non-conference schedule.

The Boilermakers may play the entire non-conference without guard Eric Hunter, sidelined an estimated 6-8 weeks with a knee injury sustained earlier this week.

PURDUE'S 2020-2021 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Date Team Event Location Time/TV

11.25

LIBERTY

Space Coast Challenge

Titan Field House

(Melbourne, Fla.)

6 pm

(CBS Sports)

11.26

CLEMSON/MISSISSIPPI STATE

Space Coast Challenge

Titan Field House

(Melbourne, Fla.)

(CBS Sports

12.1

OAKLAND

Mackey Arena

12.4

VALPARAISO

Mackey Arena

12.8

@ Miami

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Watsco Center (Coral Gables)

12.12

INDIANA STATE

Mackey Arena

12.19

NOTRE DAME

Crossroads Classic

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indy)

