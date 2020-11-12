GoldandBlack - Purdue's non-conference schedule finalized

The arduous process of compiling a non-conference schedule on weeks notice is complete for Purdue, as It formalized a Dec. 1 visit from Oakland to complete the seven-game sIate.

It remains to be seen when the 20-game Big Ten schedule may be released.

Purdue will open the season In Melbourne, Fla. The Cancun Challenge was moved to Florida and renamed the Space Coast Challenge. A game vs. Illinois State became a game vs. Liberty. The second game will still bring either Mississippi State or Clemson.

Oakland's visit Dec. 1 will serve as Purdue's home opener and will join Valparaiso and Indiana State on the Boilermakers' home schedule.

The two marquee games for Purdue of the pre-Big Ten season will be a Dec. 8 trip to Miami for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and a Dec. 19 trip to Indianapolis to meet Notre Dame in what's likely to be the last Crossroads Classic.



COVID-19 shuffling cost Purdue a neutral-site game with nationally ranked West Virginia and what would have likely been a home game against a Big EAST opponent in the Gavitt Games, which were called off.

Due to circumstance, this will likely be the first time since 2010 that Purdue will not have a ranked team as part of its non-conference schedule.

The Boilermakers may play the entire non-conference without guard Eric Hunter, sidelined an estimated 6-8 weeks with a knee injury sustained earlier this week.