GoldandBlack - Purdue's non-conference schedule finalized

Purdue's non-conference schedule finalized
The arduous process of compiling a non-conference schedule on weeks notice is complete for Purdue, as It formalized a Dec. 1 visit from Oakland to complete the seven-game sIate.
It remains to be seen when the 20-game Big Ten schedule may be released.
Purdue will open the season In Melbourne, Fla. The Cancun Challenge was moved to Florida and renamed the Space Coast Challenge. A game vs. Illinois State became a game vs. Liberty. The second game will still bring either Mississippi State or Clemson.
Oakland's visit Dec. 1 will serve as Purdue's home opener and will join Valparaiso and Indiana State on the Boilermakers' home schedule.
The two marquee games for Purdue of the pre-Big Ten season will be a Dec. 8 trip to Miami for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and a Dec. 19 trip to Indianapolis to meet Notre Dame in what's likely to be the last Crossroads Classic.
COVID-19 shuffling cost Purdue a neutral-site game with nationally ranked West Virginia and what would have likely been a home game against a Big EAST opponent in the Gavitt Games, which were called off.
Due to circumstance, this will likely be the first time since 2010 that Purdue will not have a ranked team as part of its non-conference schedule.
The Boilermakers may play the entire non-conference without guard Eric Hunter, sidelined an estimated 6-8 weeks with a knee injury sustained earlier this week.
|Date
|Team
|Event
|Location
|Time/TV
|
11.25
|
LIBERTY
|
Space Coast Challenge
|
Titan Field House
(Melbourne, Fla.)
|
6 pm
(CBS Sports)
|
11.26
|
CLEMSON/MISSISSIPPI STATE
|
Space Coast Challenge
|
Titan Field House
(Melbourne, Fla.)
|
—
(CBS Sports
|
12.1
|
OAKLAND
|
—
|
Mackey Arena
|
—
|
12.4
|
VALPARAISO
|
—
|
Mackey Arena
|
—
|
12.8
|
@ Miami
|
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
|
Watsco Center (Coral Gables)
|
—
|
12.12
|
INDIANA STATE
|
—
|
Mackey Arena
|
—
|
12.19
|
NOTRE DAME
|
Crossroads Classic
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indy)
|
—
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.