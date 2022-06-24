A schedule can make or break a season. Ask any coach.

Purdue's 2022 slate is filled with challenges and opportunities. This series is a breakdown of what's ahead for the Boilermakers this fall.

• Toughest non-conference game: Sept. 17 at Syracuse



• Toughest conference game



• Who they don't play



• Easiest game



• Toughest stretch

• Best chance to be upset



• Best chance to pull an upset

We've already looked at Purdue's toughest non-conference game. Next up: Toughest conference game.

