This visit to Chestnut Hill will complete a two-game series with Boston College, which came to West Lafayette ranked No. 23 in September 2018 and promptly got squashed, 30-13. It was the Boilermakers' first win in 2018 after opening with three losses, as Rondale Moore caught two TD passes and Purdue picked off four passes. Star Eagles RB A.J. Dillon was supposed to run roughshod over the Boilers. Didn't happen, as Dillon had just 59 yards on 19 totes with a long run of 11 yards.

That BC team was coached by Steve Addazio, who is now the head coach at Colorado State after going 6-6 in 2019 to end a seven-year run at Boston College. The Eagles are now led by Jeff Hafley, who was the defensive coordinator at Ohio State and has NFL pedigree. And the 41-year-old inherits a roster with experience but something to prove.



The search for a quarterback is real. Who will it be? Dennis Grosel or Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec? Grosel, a former walk-on, started the final seven games in 2019. The 6-4, 227-pound Jurkovec was a mega recruit in South Bend in the Class of 2018 who couldn't win the job. Maybe he'll blossom at his new home. The redshirt sophomore dual-threat QB needs a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible this season.



BC is typically a physical program that likes to pound the rock. And a veteran line will help presumptive top back David Bailey after Dillon declared early for the NFL draft. Bailey ran for 844 yards in 2019. Tackle Ben Petrula is a future pro. Center Alec Lindstrom is a cut above. But OC Frank Cignetti may want to pass. No doubt: More is needed from the aerial game. BC has a good tight end in Hunter Long and capable wideout in Kobay White.

The defense has a lot of room for improvement after yielding 6,223 yards and finishing last in the ACC in total defense, allowed 32 points per game. BC also had the league’s worst pass defense thanks mostly to a the pass rush was among the nation’s least impactful (19 sacks). Ends Brandon Barlow and Marcus Valdez.

Max Richardson leads a good linebacking unit. The secondary has three starters back but has a lot to prove. Bottom line: The defense has a lot to prove and probably holds the key to success this season for the Eagles.