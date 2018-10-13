Purdue ran off the final 46 points of a dominating blowout win at Illinois.

The 46-7 win on Illinois' Homecoming is the Boilermakers largest margin of victory in a Big Ten Conference game in nearly a decade when Purdue defeated Indiana 62-10 in Joe Tiller's final game as head coach. It was its largest victory margin on a road conference game since the Boilermakers beat Indiana 52-7 in Bloomington on Nov. 22, 1997.

Purdue (3-3, 2-1 in Big Ten) saw its big-play offense nearly unstoppable Saturday as they racked up nearly 600 yards of total offense and had nine pass plays of 15 yards or more. The Illini defense only forced a Purdue punt twice in the game as quarterback David Blough finished with 377 yards through the air and a seven-yard touchdown reception on a trick play. Last season against the Illini Blough was being carted off the field with a season-ending ankle and leg injury, but the senior quarterback scored four total touchdowns to lead Purdue to its back-to-back road wins in league play for the first time since 2012.

The 46 points by Purdue is the most in the Jeff Brohm era and saw two receivers reach the 100-yard mark while D.J. Knox earned 150 yards on just 17 carries.

Similar to what happened two weeks ago at Nebraska, Illinois took an early 7-0 lead as Illini quarterback AJ Bush gashed the Boilermakers defense for three big plays on the scoring drive. Purdue's defense managed to find adjustments to hold Bush to just 24 yards on the ground and the Illini were held to 2.1 yards per rush.

With a three-game winning streak, Purdue has rallied back to the .500 mark in time for a nationally-televised showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next weekend as they host the Buckeyes for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.