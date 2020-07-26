GoldandBlack - Purdue seems to have blue-chip center Vincent Iwuchukwu's attention

Vincent Iwuchukwu was interested in Purdue before Purdue was interested in Vincent Iwuchukwu.

That's an interesting angle to the Boilermaker coaching staff's pursuit of one of the top big men in the Class of 2022.

"He's the one who told me he liked (Purdue), so I called (assistant coach Steve) Lutz and told him, 'Hey, I got a big-ass kid who likes y'all,'" Lupe Nunez, Iwuchukwu's coach with San Antonio-based Team Hardwork, joked.