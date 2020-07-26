GoldandBlack - Purdue seems to have blue-chip center Vincent Iwuchukwu's attention

Purdue seems to have blue-chip center Vincent Iwuchukwu's attention
More ($): Purdue's Class of 2022 targets
Vincent Iwuchukwu was interested in Purdue before Purdue was interested in Vincent Iwuchukwu.
That's an interesting angle to the Boilermaker coaching staff's pursuit of one of the top big men in the Class of 2022.
"He's the one who told me he liked (Purdue), so I called (assistant coach Steve) Lutz and told him, 'Hey, I got a big-ass kid who likes y'all,'" Lupe Nunez, Iwuchukwu's coach with San Antonio-based Team Hardwork, joked.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news