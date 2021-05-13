GoldandBlack - Purdue signees come in at 38 and 51 in final Rivals rankings

Purdue signees come in at 38 and 51 in final Rivals rankings
In Rivals.com's final Class of 2021 basketball recruiting rankings, Purdue signees Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst come in at Nos. 38 and 51 nationally, respectively.
The two four-star forwards — Furst was Indiana's Mr. Basketball and Kaufman-Renn runner-up — have consistently been top-50 ranked players and both were national recruits.
Furst committed to Purdue in March of his junior year over Michigan State, Virginia, Ohio State, Indiana and others. Kaufman-Renn followed suit months later, over Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia and others.
They join Carmel's Brian Waddell as Purdue's three incoming freshmen.
For the full rankings, click here.
