 GoldandBlack - Purdue signees come in at 38 and 51 in final Rivals rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 11:23:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Purdue signees come in at 38 and 51 in final Rivals rankings

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn
Trey Kaufman-Renn finishes up 38th in Rivals' Class of 2021 rankings. (GoldandBlack.com)

In Rivals.com's final Class of 2021 basketball recruiting rankings, Purdue signees Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst come in at Nos. 38 and 51 nationally, respectively.

The two four-star forwards — Furst was Indiana's Mr. Basketball and Kaufman-Renn runner-up — have consistently been top-50 ranked players and both were national recruits.

Furst committed to Purdue in March of his junior year over Michigan State, Virginia, Ohio State, Indiana and others. Kaufman-Renn followed suit months later, over Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia and others.

They join Carmel's Brian Waddell as Purdue's three incoming freshmen.

For the full rankings, click here.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvcHVyZHVlLXNpZ25lZXMtY29tZS1pbi1hdC0zOC1hbmQtNTEtaW4t ZmluYWwtcml2YWxzLXJhbmtpbmdzIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnB1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRnB1cmR1ZS1zaWduZWVzLWNvbWUtaW4tYXQtMzgtYW5kLTUx LWluLWZpbmFsLXJpdmFscy1yYW5raW5ncyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTM3JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==