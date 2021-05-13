GoldandBlack - Purdue signees come in at 38 and 51 in final Rivals rankings

In Rivals.com's final Class of 2021 basketball recruiting rankings, Purdue signees Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst come in at Nos. 38 and 51 nationally, respectively.

The two four-star forwards — Furst was Indiana's Mr. Basketball and Kaufman-Renn runner-up — have consistently been top-50 ranked players and both were national recruits.

Furst committed to Purdue in March of his junior year over Michigan State, Virginia, Ohio State, Indiana and others. Kaufman-Renn followed suit months later, over Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia and others.

They join Carmel's Brian Waddell as Purdue's three incoming freshmen.

For the full rankings, click here.