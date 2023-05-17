On May 9th, two days after the conclusion of another average season for Purdue Softball, it was announced that Head Coach Boo De Oliveira had been dismissed from her position as head coach of the program.

During her time at Purdue, she posted a 150-202 record. She was the Head Coach of the Softball program from 2017-2023.

Purdue softball had a successful non-conference season, posting a 17-13 record and there was optimism heading into Big Ten Conference play. That optimism quickly faded, as the Boilermakers would miss the Big Ten Tournament again, a tournament they have not played in since the 2019 season.

Athletic Director Mike Bobinski will begin a nationwide search for the next leader of the softball program, as he looks to find someone to elevate the program to another level.