Purdue spring practice video: Charles Clark, Crew Wakley and Tony Grimes

Following Purdue football's spring practice on Thursday, defensive backs coach Charles Clark, cornerback Tony Grimes and safety Crew Wakley met with the media to discuss the Boilermakers' spring, how the secondary is performing and more.
Following Purdue football's spring practice on Thursday, defensive backs coach Charles Clark, cornerback Tony Grimes and safety Crew Wakley met with the media to discuss the Boilermakers' spring, how the secondary is performing and more.
Two of Purdue women's basketball's transfer portal departures now have new homes: Sophie Swanson and Jordyn Poole.
Charles Clark, Crew Wakley and Tony Grimes met with the media on Thursday following Purdue's spring practice.
A top running back target for Purdue in the 2026 class, three-star Lekhy Thompkins, talks about his recent visit.
Purdue women's basketball to host a pair of transfer guards later this month, a source told Boiler Upload.
Purdue's team gets another All-American.
Two of Purdue women's basketball's transfer portal departures now have new homes: Sophie Swanson and Jordyn Poole.
Charles Clark, Crew Wakley and Tony Grimes met with the media on Thursday following Purdue's spring practice.
A top running back target for Purdue in the 2026 class, three-star Lekhy Thompkins, talks about his recent visit.