Purdue Starts Summer Practice: Video Recap
The 2023-24 Purdue men's basketball season was a memorable one, but it is now in the rear view, Gone are starters Zach Edey and Lance Jones, as well as long-time contributors Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis. There is sitll a solid core with returning starters Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn, as well as bench contributors Myles Colvin, Caleb Furst, and Camden Heide.
There are also newcomers in Gicarri Harris, Daniel Jacobsen, C.J. Cox, Jack Benter, and Raleigh Burgess. It makes for an interesting mix of returning talent and incoming freshmen.
Tuesday was the first summer practice of the season as the Boilermakers go for a third straight Big Ten championship and hopefully another deep tournament run. Here is what select player shad to say afterwards.
Braden Smith
Fletcher Loyer
Myles Colvin
Trey Kaufman-Renn
