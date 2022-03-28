Purdue still shopping for help via transfer portal

Running back. Offensive line.

That’s what’s on Purdue coach Jeff Brohm’s NCAA transfer portal shopping list. Oh, and he’d also be willing to add a defensive lineman to his cart. Honestly, he’d take a receiver, too.

“I think we have some depth at receiver,” said Brohm. “Even last year, we probably took Broc Thompson when we didn't feel like we needed another receiver, but it fit. So, if something fits that we think can make a difference or if something's in-state, there are connections that we feel like someone really wants to be here and help Purdue win, we will always keep our eyes and ears open.”