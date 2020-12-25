GoldandBlack - Boilermaker youngsters lead Purdue past Maryland

It wouldn't have happened without the clutch shooting of its two young guards.

Trevion Williams split a pair of free throws after being fouled on Morsell's second miss, then Purdue came up with a defensive stop when it needed one most, and the Boilermakers held.

But with 38.4 seconds left, Eric Hunter's baseline shot drew a goal-tending call, then Darryl Morsell, with a chance to tie the game with two free throws, missed both.

Even after Newman and Ivey — who scored 17 and 11 points, respectively — ushered Purdue through all sorts of harrowing moments after a 15-point first half lead had evaporated, it came down to the final minute, when Donta Scott's driving bucket with 57 seconds left tied the game at 70-70, the first moment Purdue didn't lead since since 0-0.

The two Boilermaker freshman guards made big shot after big shot during the second half Friday afternoon, helping Purdue stave off a Terrapin rally and earn a 73-70 Christmas Day victory.

Ivey had been struggling, admittedly, after missing five games earlier this season with a foot problem. It's not what he's been accustomed to.

Maybe this was his breakout moment.

After Ivey snapped a 10-0 Maryland run with a free throw, Jairus Hamilton's three-pointer brought the Terps to within just one point, 46-45, with less than 13 minutes left.

Ivey's back-to-back three-pointer sparked an 8-0 Boilermaker run that at the very least bought the home team time. The freshman had been 1-for-9 from three this season prior.

"I've been struggling for a couple games," Ivey said. "Just to see one go down was a confidence booster for me.

"I didn't leave the gym today. After shoot-around, I just kept shooting and I just pride myself on that I'll keep shooting. I've put in so much work, put up some many shots, but in so much time in the gym, I'm not going to settle for less. I'm not going to stop shooting. I'm going to be confident in myself, because I know how much work I've put in."

Known, too, for his work ethic and confidence, Newman would likely tell you the exact same thing, though he'd not been struggling prior to Maryland's visit.

After Ivey's surge buoyed Purdue, there were subsequent Terp runs to come, and every time the Boilermakers seemed to need somebody to get — and make — a shot, Newman seemed like the guy to do it.

With just under six minutes left, after Scott's three had brought Maryland back within two, Newman nailed a pull-up jumper. At 4:35, shortly after the Terps had been back within one, Newman splashed another jumper to put Purdue ahead five. Then, with 1:53 to play and the Terrapins within two and trending very well, Newman put the ball on the floor, beat the Terps to the hoop and finished with his left hand.

Those were big moments, all of them.

"I think it just comes from my competitive nature and wanting to win so bad," Newman said of those moments. "Tonight, it was about making shots, but our next game it might be about defending or rebounding. I'm really just trying to do whatever my coach and teammates need from me to help Purdue win basketball games."