Purdue ties run deep for TE recruit Charlie Kenrich

The first thing you notice about the tweet Charlie Kenrich sent out June 19 announcing his commitment to Purdue is the baby picture showing him in a Boilermaker outfit.

“My great grandfather, my great grandma, they went to Purdue,” Kenrich told GoldandBlack.com. “My grandma and grandpa went there, and they graduated from there. And my dad grew up like 10 miles from campus and he ended up going there, too.”