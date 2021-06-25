 Kenrich | Purdue football | 2022 recruit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-25 10:33:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue ties run deep for TE recruit Charlie Kenrich

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Conversation with Kenrich's head coach at Lakota East

The first thing you notice about the tweet Charlie Kenrich sent out June 19 announcing his commitment to Purdue is the baby picture showing him in a Boilermaker outfit.

“My great grandfather, my great grandma, they went to Purdue,” Kenrich told GoldandBlack.com. “My grandma and grandpa went there, and they graduated from there. And my dad grew up like 10 miles from campus and he ended up going there, too.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}