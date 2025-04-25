Purdue to Play in 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Tournament

Purdue's non-conference schedule for 2025-26 continues to come together and it is one that is not for the faint of heart. The Boilermakers already have games slated against Alabama, Auburn, Iowa State, and Marquette as teams that were high seeds in the 2025 NCAA Torunament. The Boilers can now add two more teams to that difficult slates as Purdue will play in the 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Championship on November 20 & 21.

The tournament will be held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. The remainder of the field has not been announced, but last season's field had Tennessee, Virginia, St. John's, and Baylor, so Purdue can expect to face a similar level of competition.

Here is Purdue's schedule as it is known so far:

November 13 - at Alabama

November 20 - Baha Mar Hoops Championship

November 21 - Baha Mar Hoops Championship

December 20 - vs. Auburn (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)

December 29 - vs. Kent State

TBA - vs. Iowa State

TBA - vs. Marquette

Both Marquette and Iowa State will come to Mackey Arena, as Marquette is a return game from last year's game in MIlwaukee. Iowa State is part of a home and home, so Purdue will play in Ames in 2026-27.

This leaves four games left to be announced, and given the strength of PUrdue's schedule so far, they are likely to be guarantee one-off games.