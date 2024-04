The Indy Classic is quickly becoming a showcase event for Purdue basketball, especially after the Boilermakers beat No. 1 ranked Arizona in it this past season. Purdue's ability to bring in big names makes it an interesting draw, and that looks like it will continue in 2024-25 as Purdue is slated to face Texas A&M in Indy on December 14th.

Purdue is 3-1 all-time against the Aggies, with the last game coming in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. That was the famous game decided in overtime on Chris Kramer's late layup that sent the Boilermakers to the Sweet 16. This past season the Aggies were 21-15 and made the NCAA Tournament. They beat Nebraska in round 1 before falling to Houston 100-95 in overtime.

This helps fill in one of the gaps in Purdue's 11-game non-conference schedule. The Boilers are slated to play in the Rady Children's Invitational with Notre Dame, Arkansas, and BYU on November 23-24. Purdue is also scheduled to play Arizona again on an unannounced date in Las Vegas as a return game from this past year's Indy Classic. That fills just four of the 11 slots, so there is definitely more to come.

Purdue will take a 35 game regular season non-conference winning streak into the 2024-25 season. It's last non-conference regular season loss was December 8, 2020 at Miami (FL).