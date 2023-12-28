Purdue has one game left in 2023. A year that saw Purdue enter as the #1 team in the country last season, and will leave this season as #1.



Between those two #1's, a Big Ten Title, a Big Ten Tournament Title, a whole lot of wins, and one March Madness upset.



But Matt Painter isn't focused on that. Instead, he hopes to make this the third straight year that he can say his team went unbeaten in its non-conference schedule. Something that with its schedule, is saying something. Even if Eastern Kentucky doesn't live up to Purdue's early non-conference billing, the game holds no less meaning to Painter and his team.



"For us," Matt Painter said after practice on Thursday ahead of Purdue's Friday game at home against Eastern Kentucky. "This is a big game. You win, and you're undefeated in non-conference. There's not a lot of people in the country that can say that. Nobody can say they've done it for three years in a row. We'd be the only team that can say that."



Purdue won't just be playing Eastern Kentucky. It'll be going up against the post-Christmas haze, and time away from the court. Purdue's been back for the last three days, but it's still a reset to a team that was just starting to play its best ball of the season, knocking off Alabama and #1 Arizona in back to back marquee match-ups.



"When you gotta go back," Painter said about getting his team back in the right physical and mental mindset. "Switching it back on that first week and on top of that, you're getting into Big Ten play."



Looming past the non-conference sweep, is a Big Ten schedule that has Purdue with one loss already. It'll go into the conference its supposed to win, with just a 1-1 record.



But Purdue remains the heavy favorites in the Big Ten, but it won't get an easy restart of conference play. It's first game after Eastern Kentucky will be on the road at Maryland, who stomped Purdue last season.



An Illinois game looms after that, though Illinois is now dealing with its star player likely out for the rest of the season as he faces rape charges.



Purdue is still very much the Big Ten favorite, but Purdue also feels like a team that has to prove it every night.



"We really do have to lock in," senior Ethan Morton said after practice. "Just because we've lost that first Big Ten game coming back of the break the last couple years."



That starts by beating Eastern Kentucky on Friday.