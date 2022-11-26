Gonzaga started off hot against Purdue and Purdue looked like they weren't going to make a shot. It was 14-7 and Purdue appeared to be reeling, and then Brandon Newman committed a party foul, saving a ball and sending his body flying into a fan standing up in front of his seat. Newman spilled beer and toppled the fan to the ground. He also provided his team a few extra minutes to catch their breath.

The extra possession helped spark an offense that needed 20 minutes to get going, but by the time Purdue extended the lead to double-digits in the second half, they didn't just look like a team about to upset a top-10 team.



They looked like the better top-10 team.



A game that was supposed to be all about two big men battling turned into a game about what Zach Edey has around him to make his life better.

So let's get into a crouch, extend our hands, and get into position for the 3-2 zone and break down Purdue's stunning 84-66 win over Gonzaga with three things I liked and two I didn't.