in other news
A win-win: Why Purdue moved its best pass rusher
Why did Purdue move its only proven pass rusher inside? Seemingly because it will help both Kydran Jenkins and his team.
VIDEO: Kydran Jenkins & Elijah Jackson pre-Indiana State
Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins and running back/returner Elijah Jackson speak to the media ahead of Indiana State game
Takeaways from Purdue's first depth chart of the season
Boiler Upload offers takeaways after Purdue football releases its first depth chart of the year.
2026 three-star safety to visit Purdue for Notre Dame game
A top 2026 defensive back target is slated to take his second game day visit to West Lafayette in the last year.
2024 Purdue team "closest" head coach Ryan Walters has been around
Purdue's off-season team-building evolving into rare kinship in the locker room heading into season.
Purdue football kicks off the 2024 campaign in just over 24 hours when it takes on Indiana State inside Ross-Ade Stadium for the season-opener. Capping off Boiler Upload's week of previews ahead of the matchup, we present three keys to victory Purdue needs to check off the list on Saturday.