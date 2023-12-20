How does Purdue respond to the Holidays?

It's been a hectic, crazy, filled with top-teams last month for Purdue basketball as it makes its way back to #1 in college basketball.



Purdue made it through the heart of its non-conference with a 10-1 record and the best resume in college basketball. The AP poll rewarded them on Monday.



For the second time this season, Purdue is the top ranked team in the country. It took just one game as #1 to lose it this season, dropping its first game as #1 to Northwestern on the road in overtime, 92-88.



Purdue shouldn't have any issue handling the likes of Kenpom's 273rd team in Jacksonville this week, but weirder things have already happened this season. That said, emotionally it will be interesting to see how Purdue takes its next two opponents around Christmas. Jacksonville will be before the players head home for the Holidays and Eastern Kentucky will be on December 29th. Both teams are above 200 in the rankings and don't post a threat on the court, in theory.



But Purdue just finished running an absolute gauntlet that saw it sweep the Maui Invitational against three top-11 teams, head to Toronto to beat Alabama, and Indianapolis where it beat the #1 team in the nation.



Will they get up for Jacksonville or will they be looking ahead to a little time off?



Does the purpose Purdue has responded with after losing to Northwestern carry all the way into the new year? If Purdue handles the rest of the year with the same commitment it's shown in bouncing back by beating Iowa, Alabama, and Arizona in a row, it's a good sign for the rest of the year.



Advertisement

A final holiday message to his team

"I think more than anything, playing with a purpose," Painter said about his team heading into a match up with Jacksonville before the Christmas break hits for the team.



"Go on Christmas break tomorrow at 9:00 pm," Painter went on to say about Purdue's game at 6:30 at Mackey Arena.



Purdue will wrap up its non-conference schedule when it gets back from Christmas break on December 29th and then will jump into the heart of its Big Ten schedule. Purdue's players and coaches will attempt to hold off the holiday cheer for one more day as they prepare for a Jacksonville team that has mostly beaten the teams it should have this season.



Jacksonville has a couple scorers at the guard spot, particularly Robert McCray V, who is averaging nearly 17 points a game. Marcus Niblack is another dangerous perimeter player averaging almost 13 points a game.



But as Purdue has ahead of every game this season, it will try to focus on itself and what the Boilermakers do right and wrong on the floor. If Purdue does that, it will avoid what happened when it was ranked #1 the first time this year, losing immediately to Northwestern. While the upset bug seems to be hanging around Big Ten teams this season, Purdue stands far and above the rest of the conference to this stage in the season.

Jacksonville Starting Five PPG RPG APG 2PM-A 3PM-A Marcus Niblack 6-2 | 190 lbs. | Sr. 12.8 3.4 3.3 46-89 (.517) 2-8 (.250) Robert McCray V 6-4 | 186 lbs. | So. 16.8 3.7 3.3 48-80 (.600) 15-44 (.341) Jarius Cook 6-3 | 185 lbs. | Sr. 7.8 2.1 0.6 7-16 (.438) 19-48 (.396) DeeJuan Pruitt 6-8 | 235 lbs | Sr. 5.7 4.5 0.5 15-32 (.469) 1-11 (.091) Donovan Rivers 6-9 | 220 lbs. | Fr. 3.4 5.3 0.3 11-16 (.688) 0-2 (.000)

Most likely to go against the numbers