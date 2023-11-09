Purdue gets a final tune up before Gavitt and Maui.

Purdue basketball has one more scheduled win against Morehead State on Friday before it plays a gauntlet that will likely including playing 8 top-50 opponents in 9 games.



Xavier comes to Mackey Arena to kick off Purdue's grueling non-conference that will include the Maui Invitational and a 'neutral' court game against Arizona in Indianapolis.



But first Purdue will take on a 22 win Morehead State team that is 1-1 on the season after losing its schedule opener to Alabama 105-73 and then beating Shawnee St. 96-40.

Morehead St. Starters PPG RPG APG Drew Thelwell #3

6-3 195 lbs. 11.0 3.5 4.5 Kalil Thomas #15 6-5 200 lbs. 10.5 2.0 1.0 Jordan Lathon #2 6-5 195 lbs. 9.5 5.5 0.5 Riley Minix #22 6-7 230 lbs. 18.5 10.0 3.5 Dieonte Miles #23 7-0 240 lbs. 4.0 2.0 0.0

Lot of talk in college basketball has been based around the early slate of games. Little schools get money to fill up big name school's early games, but with the recent upset of Michigan State, all the Big Ten will be put on notice that any team can win on any night.



A Purdue team that's just a game removed from losing to a #16 seed probably doesn't need that reminding.



Matt Painter was complimentary of Morehead State and the program they've run.



"They run good stuff," Painter said on Thursday. "Some people are just simple and like ball screen motion and there's nothing wrong with that. But they do a lot of good stuff out of ball screens. They also run a lot of quick hitters. It'll be a good adjustment for us just because Samford was different in how they changed up everything. These guys are more traditional."



While traditional will test Purdue on defense, it again looks like a game where Purdue's size should make this a lopsided score by the end. Morehead St. has one player with plus size in Dieonte Miles who is seven foot and 240 pounds but also failed to make a big impact on the floor for the Eagles in its first two games.



The Eagles guards will challenge Purdue's perimeter. Eagles have five guards that have attempted six or more three-pointers on the season.