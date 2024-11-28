Purdue vs. NC State player grades: Heide, Kaufman-Renn lead Boilers in win

Don't let our best deal of the year go by without saving. Get your RIVALS subscription with BOILER UPLOAD today. 75% off for a full year of coverage.
Purdue rode a balanced scoring attack and fierce rebounding to a 71-61 win against NC State Thursday in San Diego. Stats from the game are below, and player grades from the win after.
Camden Heide: A-
Heide has morphed into maybe Purdue's best open shooter, and on ever-increasing volume. Heide took five 3s, making three to remain a hyperefficient glue guy. He joined the "big three" at the top of Purdue's minutes distribution today, playing 35. That was second only to Braden Smith.
Heide threw down a boisterous transition dunk in the first half, and nearly took some souls with dunk attempts throughout the game.