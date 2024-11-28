Purdue vs. NC State player grades: Heide, Kaufman-Renn lead Boilers in win

Purdue rode a balanced scoring attack and fierce rebounding to a 71-61 win against NC State Thursday in San Diego. Stats from the game are below, and player grades from the win after.

Heide has morphed into maybe Purdue's best open shooter, and on ever-increasing volume. Heide took five 3s, making three to remain a hyperefficient glue guy. He joined the "big three" at the top of Purdue's minutes distribution today, playing 35. That was second only to Braden Smith.







Heide threw down a boisterous transition dunk in the first half, and nearly took some souls with dunk attempts throughout the game.

